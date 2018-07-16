Duluth cops arrest 7 in alleged fentanyl-trafficking ring

Law enforcement officials in Duluth say they've made their first-ever arrests in a major organization in the region selling fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Federal, state and local authorities announced seven arrests on Monday after investigating a fentanyl trafficking ring in the Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin, area for the past year.

The suspects are from the Twin Ports, St. Paul and Chicago. The leader of the group was operating out of a Wisconsin jail.

"If you come here, and you're intent on doing harm, pushing these poisons to our citizens, we're going to figure out who you are, we're going to come for you and we're going to arrest you and we're going to hold you accountable," said Duluth police chief Mike Tusken.

Officials say northeast Minnesota has one of the highest per-capita rates of opioid related deaths in the state — and the introduction of fentanyl is a big reason why.

The region has had five opioid-related deaths so far this year.