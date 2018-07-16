MnDOT to close parts of Highway 62, I-494 this weekend

A stretch of Minnesota Highway 62 in Minneapolis will close starting Friday night, as will both directions of Interstate 494 in Bloomington, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Monday.

• Road tripper's guide: 2018 construction season

Highway 62 will close between Minnesota Highway 5 and Interstate 35W starting at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, MnDOT spokesperson Dave Aeikens wrote in an email.

Also starting 10 p.m. Friday, Interstate 494 will close between Minnesota Highway 100 and Minnesota Highway 212 as crews install beams as part of the new entrance ramp from East Bush Lake Road to westbound I-494 in Bloomington, Aeikens said.

The eastbound route is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday, with westbound opening by Monday morning.