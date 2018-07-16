Mpls. mayor opposes proposal to cede control of MPD to council

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and supporters including council members Alondra Cano and Linea Palmisano hold a press conference opposing a charter amendment to give council more control over the MPD.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gathered allies around him on Monday afternoon to oppose a proposed amendment to the city charter that would give the city council more control of the Minneapolis police department.

Council Member Cam Gordon first publicly discussed changing the city's charter during a hearing last month where family members of Thurman Blevins and protesters expressed frustration about the police department. Blevins was fatally shot by Minneapolis police on June 23.

Gordon has argued that the change in the city's charter would increase transparency and accountability of police officers.

But the mayor questioned whether the council could move quickly enough when problems arise.

"Policing often demands swift decision-making, that's just the nature of public safety," Frey said. "When an urgent issue arises, I'm able to confer with Chief [Medaria] Arradondo and make a decision in a matter of minutes. That same decision, by the nature of the council process, might take more than a month."

Frey also said that the amendment could lead to a "ward-by-ward patchwork of policing strategies" that undermines consistent policing policies in the city. Arradondo also opposed the change, saying the current system under the mayor allows him to give clear directions to officers across the department.

Frey was joined Monday by council members including public safety chair Alondra Cano and Linea Palmisano. Four other council members have said they oppose the change to the city's charter, potentially leaving amendment backers without the votes to overturn a mayoral veto.

Cano said the mayor and chief have taken quick action in the past on policing issues important to her constituents.

"I am standing here with a team of change," Cano said of Frey and Arradondo. "I am confident in their leadership, and I'm proud of the work they've done so far."

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said in a statement that changing the city charter "would be imprudent at this moment without a structured plan and deep consideration for what we as a council would like to see."

In a statement Monday afternoon, Gordon described the charter amendment as a "responsible proposal that would modernize our city's organization and make the department more professional, accountable and effective."

"Even if you oppose the idea, affording time for the public to debate it, for everyone to hear both sides of the issue and allowing the people to vote on it is a reasonable and appropriate thing to do," Gordon said. "It is time to let the voters decide."

The proposal is scheduled to be considered at the city council's meeting on Friday, where it has to pass by a simple majority to proceed.