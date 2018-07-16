Trump, Putin to meet after new charges over Russia's 2016 election interference

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump is under increasing pressure to confront Putin directly about special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 12 Russians accused of conspiring to interfere in the 2016 election.
