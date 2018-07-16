Met Council: Deal with freight railroad paves way for SW light rail

The Metropolitan Council said Monday it's reached a tentative agreement with Twin Cities & Western Railroad on a stretch of track vital to plans for the Southwest Corridor light rail project between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.

The plan would resolve "the remaining issues resulting from the colocation of freight rail and light rail in the Kenilworth Corridor and Bass Lake Spur," Metropolitan Council Chair Alene Tchourumoff and other officials said in a statement.

Details of the agreement weren't immediately available. The proposal is expected to come up this week before the Hennepin County Board, Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, and the Metropolitan Council. It must also receive approval from the federal Surface Transportation Board.

The Met Council said it's asked bidders on the Southwest light rail project to extend the time frame for their bids another 60 days. Bids are currently set to expire on Aug. 1.

If it moves forward, Southwest light rail is expected to be the largest public works project in Minnesota history.

The total estimated cost for the 14.5-mile line is more than $2 billion. The Hennepin County Board in May committed to spending another $204 million.