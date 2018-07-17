The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' film turns 50

It's been 50 years since the Beatles' film "Yellow Submarine" premiered in London.

The film hit Minnesota theaters a few months later, in time for the holidays — giving people here a glimpse of the fantastical underwater Pepperland, and the Fab Four's fight to save it from the music-despising Blue Meanies.

At the time, Minneapolis Star columnist Don Morrison gave the film a delighted review, writing that "[t]o criticize 'Yellow Submarine' would be like giving a bad review to a merry-go-round or a red balloon."