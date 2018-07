Bicyclist killed in downtown Minneapolis

Police say a bicyclist was killed when he failed to stop for a red light at a busy downtown Minneapolis intersection and was struck by a car.

Authorities say the bicyclist collided with a motorcycle and landed in the street where he was struck by a passing car about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to HCMC where he died.

A passenger on the motorcycle was treated at the hospital for noncritical injuries.