In face of protectionism, EU and Japan sign huge open-trade deal

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (from left), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Council President Donald Tusk conclude their news conference at the Japan-EU summit on Tuesday in Tokyo.
