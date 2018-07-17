Feds plan to move American who served time for homicide in China to MN

Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper sent a letter Monday to the State Department and Office of Refugee Resettlement questioning the repatriation of an American who had just finished serving a 15-year prison sentence in China for homicide.

Piper said the individual who has a documented history of mental illness, violent acts and weapons stockpiling, is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. next Monday.

She said she wants federal officials to certify the man as "mentally ill" which would force a screening upon entry into the U.S. to determine whether a placement in a treatment facility is necessary.

"One of the things I asked for is that designation so that we can have a mental health assessment and have all of the tools we need to make sure that this person doesn't just get off an airplane in Minnesota or another state without any support of services around them," Piper said.

Piper said Los Angeles is the man's port of entry and that's where any assessment should take place. The State Department did not immediately respond to questions about the planned repatriation.