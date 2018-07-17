Transcript: Obama's speech at the 2018 Nelson Mandela annual lecture

"I believe we have no choice but to move forward; that those of us who believe in democracy and civil rights and a common humanity have a better story to tell." former President Obama said in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
"I believe we have no choice but to move forward; that those of us who believe in democracy and civil rights and a common humanity have a better story to tell." former President Obama said in Johannesburg on Tuesday. 