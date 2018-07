Boy's body recovered from Dodge County pond

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy on the body of a 7-year-old boy pulled from a pond in Dodge County.

Initial reports say the Gabriel Kuhlman drowned in Naylor Pond Tuesday afternoon. KTTC-TV report the boy's body was recovered several hours later. The pond is northwest of Dodge Center near Claremont.

More than a half-dozen agencies assisted the Dodge County Sheriff's Office in the search.