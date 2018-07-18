Dark money groups get a little darker, thanks to IRS

A 2013 file photo of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC. New rules issued by the agency say that politically active nonprofits no longer have to disclose their donors to the IRS.
A 2013 file photo of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC. New rules issued by the agency say that politically active nonprofits no longer have to disclose their donors to the IRS. 