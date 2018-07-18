Thai cave rescue: Boys and coach speak to press as they leave hospital

Twelve boys and their soccer coach, rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, described their ordeal at a news conference in Chiang Rai on Wednesday, after they left the hospital.
