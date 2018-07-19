Aspen Ideas Festival: Three youths affected by gun violence

Two high school girls from Parkland, Florida and a high school boy from the south side of Chicago talk about the impact of gun violence on their lives, and the activism they are engaged in to try to do something about it. A clinical social worker joined them on the panel to explore the mental health aspect of gun violence.

Three young people whose lives have been forever changed by gun violence spoke out at this summer's Aspen Ideas Festival in Colordao. Kayla Schaefer and Olivia Wesch are high school students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Ke'Shon Newman is a high school student in Chicago whose brother was shot and killed in 2016. He's a youth leader of Bold Resistance Against Violence Everywhere. (B.R.A.V.E.)

Clinical social worker Ann Thomas of The Children's Place in Kansas City joined them on the panel to talk about gun violence and mental health, and said "our culture of safety has changed," and "anxiety is a contagious emotion." "In our desire to protect, we are causing more anxiety because of fear." Young people wonder, "could it happen here?"

The moderator at the Aspen Ideas Festival on June 21, 2018 was former ABC News anchor Ted Koppel. Koppel asked the young people if they feel they have convinced anyone else of the importance of their views about gun control, and if they believe the media focus on gun violence has come and gone.

The high school students said they support some restrictions on guns, but said it won't happen without a national solution. They said "we can't vote, but we can push others who do."

Ted Koppel said there are already 300 million guns in America. He wonders about the "law of unintended consequences." The students and the social worker said it's not about taking guns away, it's about keeping people safe. All agreed that's easier said than done.