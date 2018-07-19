Records: Deputy in Chanhassen shooting disciplined 4 times

People mourn along Hwy. 7 near the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chanhassen on July 13, 2018.

Personnel records show a Carver County deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a suicidal Chanhassen teenager has been disciplined four times, but he's also received seven performance awards.

Documents released Wednesday don't detail what led to the three suspensions and one written reprimand against Cpl. Jacob Hodge. But they list unpaid suspensions of 40 hours in 2010 and 84 hours in 2011. Officials didn't immediately return a call seeking details Thursday.

Investigators say 16-year-old Archer Amorosi ran out of his house last Friday holding a hatchet and a BB pistol. After a stun gun failed to stop him, Hodge and Deputy Travis Larson opened fire.

Hodge's awards include three for actions involving suicidal or mentally ill individuals. The other deputies involved have won awards but had no disciplinary actions.