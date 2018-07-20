Mayor: Minneapolis to release police shooting video by end of July

A protester questions Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as he leaves the candlelight vigil for Thurman J. Blevins on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says body camera video of the fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins will be released by the end of July.

Frey made the announcement Friday, as community members have continued to call for the release of footage from the June 23 shooting.

Authorities have said two Minneapolis officers fired their guns after chasing Blevins into an alley. They said a gun was recovered at the scene, but some community members have said that Blevins was unarmed.

Frey said earlier that he would release the footage once key witness interviews were completed and Blevins' family was consulted. He said Friday that he can now say with confidence that the video will be released before month's end.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly have been on leave since the shooting.