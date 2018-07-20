Republicans to hold 2020 convention in Charlotte, N.C.

Then-candidate Donald Trump onstage with his running mate, Mike Pence, and their families at the end of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Republicans have chosen Charlotte, N.C., a city that hosted Democrats' convention in 2012, to host their 2020 convention.
Then-candidate Donald Trump onstage with his running mate, Mike Pence, and their families at the end of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Republicans have chosen Charlotte, N.C., a city that hosted Democrats' convention in 2012, to host their 2020 convention. 