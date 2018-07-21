Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida to get a therapy dog for students, staff

Diana Haneski poses for a photo with River, a female Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix, on Thursday, July 19, 2018 in Coral Springs, Fla. Diana is a library media specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she helped shelter 50 kids during a February attack that left 17 dead. Haneski will take River to school and make her available to anyone who needs comfort.

The Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year is getting a therapy dog to help students and staff who need emotional support.

River, a 3-month-old female Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix, has been adopted by Ray and Diana Haneski.

Diana is a library media specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she helped shelter 50 kids during the attack in February.

Now she'll be able to take River into the school for anyone who needs comforting.

She told local TV station NBC 6 after meeting the dog Thursday that "it's magical."

As she tries to prepare herself to return to the school, she said, "River's going to help in the future with a lot of struggles and trouble."

A mini bernedoodle such as River averages 30 to 45 pounds when fully grown.