Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida to get a therapy dog for students, staff

Diana Haneski poses for a photo with River, a female Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix, on Thursday, July 19, 2018 in Coral Springs, Fla. Diana is a library media specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she helped shelter 50 kids during a February attack that left 17 dead. Haneski will take River to school and make her available to anyone who needs comfort. 