Divers recover body of Minneapolis boy from northern Minnesota mine pit lake

Divers recovered the body of a 13-year-old Minneapolis boy from a mine pit lake in the Crosby area on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the boy was playing Frisbee with his father on Friday evening when the disc landed in the water. He was swept away by a strong current while trying to retrieve it.

Family members tried to rescue the boy from the Armour No. 2 Mine Pit lake but were not able to reach him, Sgt. Tyler Burke of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11.

Divers recovered the body Saturday in about 92 feet of water. Authorities said the boy was swept in near the inlet of a stream that had a stronger-than-usual current because of recent rain.

The boy's name has not been released. The Brainerd Dispatch reported that he was staying with family at a cabin in the area.

The lake bottom in the mine pit has a steep drop-off, the Dispatch reported.