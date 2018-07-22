Former corrections officer says he had growing concerns about safety in Stillwater prison

A view of a prison cell block from outside in May 2014 during a media tour of the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

An act of kindness can easily be forgotten, but former Minnesota corrections officer Joe Miller says he will never forget how fellow officer Joe Gomm helped him out when Miller was the newest team member at the state prison in Stillwater 13 years ago.

"I just remember him taking me in and I always knew of him as a consummate professional who was always sticking his neck out for our safety, too," Miller said.

"He was steadfast, he was bubbly. He always voiced his concerns and he always made sure to do it in a way that was best for everybody. He constantly was looking out to make the place better."

Joseph Gomm Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Corrections

Miller said he had growing concerns about the safety of correctional officers in recent years — and his worst fear was realized when he heard Gomm, 45, had been killed last Wednesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in an attack by an inmate serving time for murder.

It was upon hearing the news of Gomm's death that Miller decided to quit his job. He's one of three corrections officers who have quit since the attack, according to the state Department of Corrections.

"I don't want to be there anymore, I don't want to have to go to prison to live," Miller said over the weekend, as Gomm's family made plans for a Thursday funeral service.