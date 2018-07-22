GOP congressman: 'The president was manipulated by Vladimir Putin'

GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania says his former job as an FBI agent gives him the tools to see President Trump was manipulated by Russian premiere Vladimir Putin. Seen in his official portrait, Fitzpatrick is among his party's harshest critics of Trump's relationship with Putin.
GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania says his former job as an FBI agent gives him the tools to see President Trump was manipulated by Russian premiere Vladimir Putin. Seen in his official portrait, Fitzpatrick is among his party's harshest critics of Trump's relationship with Putin. 