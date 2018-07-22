Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano dies at age 56

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died on Sunday morning, the team announced. He was 56.

"With deep regret the Minnesota Vikings announce that offensive line coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away early this morning," the team announced on Twitter just after noon Sunday.

Sparano had served as the Vikings' offensive line coach since 2016. He held numerous coaching positions around the NFL over the past two decades, including a stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2008-11.

The Vikings said Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette; two sons, Tony and Andrew; a daughter, Ryan Leigh; and four grandchildren.

"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."