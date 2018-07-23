Former North Dakota securities agent sentenced for fraud

A former North Dakota securities and insurance agent has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for swindling about 40 people out of millions of dollars over a 15-year-period.

Authorities say 56-year-old Kevin Wanner, of Bismarck, financed a lavish lifestyle with money obtained through sham investments. His attorney maintained Wanner's gambling addiction was the root of his criminal activity.

Two Minnesota-based brokerages for which Wanner worked agreed earlier to pay $3 million to his victims.

Wanner was indicted in August 2017 and pleaded guilty in March to mail fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced Monday in a courtroom packed with both victims and family members. Wanner addressed both sides, tearfully apologizing.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland called the case "sad on multiple levels."