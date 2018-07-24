LIVE National Press Club broadcast: Gretchen Carlson

TV journalist Gretchen Carlson speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on October 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune)

Carlson, who was crowned Miss America back in 1989, is best known today as a journalist, author, and advocate whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes helped to open the #MeToo floodgates.

By going public with her allegations, Carlson inspired dozens of other women within the organization to step forward, and ultimately led to Ailes' resignation.

Carlson is now chair of the Miss America Organization, and recently announced they'll drop the swimsuit competition.

Gretchen Carlson is a native of Anoka, Minnesota. Her 2017 book is titled, "Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back." She also wrote, "Getting Real."

She spoke July 24, 2018 at the National Press Club in Washington. Also on the program was Regina Hopper, CEO of the Miss America Organization.