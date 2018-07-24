Sex offender charged with kidnap, sexual assault

Anthony Randklev Otter Tail County Jail via AP

A convicted sex offender has been charged with abducting a woman at gunpoint from her home near Fergus Falls and sexually assaulting her.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Randklev, of Pelican Rapids, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and several other counts in Otter Tail County District Court. He was expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Randklev is accused of kidnapping the woman Sunday and leading police on a chase near Pelican Rapids that ended with shots fired by law enforcement officers and Randklev in handcuffs.

Randklev served prison time for a similar case in 2008, involving a kidnapping and assault. His court-ordered supervised release ended last month.

In the latest case, the woman's husband told investigators a man believed to be Randklev showed up at their house Saturday night asking for gasoline.