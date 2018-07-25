Public encouraged to line procession route for officer killed by inmate

Joseph Gomm Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Corrections

A funeral service will be held for officer Joseph Gomm Thursday at 11 a.m. at North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Heights. Members of the public are encouraged to line the route of a procession that will follow the service at about 12:30 p.m.

Gomm, 45, died after allegedly being attacked by an inmate on July 18. State officials say Gomm is the first corrections officer to die in the line of duty in state history.

The procession route runs east on Highway 96 then south on Highway 51/Snelling Avenue. The procession then turns onto Larpenteur Avenue to reach the Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville.

Several hundred vehicles are expected to participate in the procession, according to a press release by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT suggests motorists stay clear of the route, and that several ramps will be temporarily closed. Those ramps include eastbound Interstate 694 to southbound Snelling Ave, the eastbound exit ramp from Highway 36 to southbound Snelling Avenue and westbound Highway 36 to southbound Snelling Avenue.