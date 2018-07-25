White House postpones proposed visit by Putin, citing Russia 'witch hunt'

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki on July 16. The White House said last week that Trump had invited Putin to the U.S. in the fall, but said Wednesday the visit will be postponed.
