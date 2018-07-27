Take this book on your next picnic, and hope for rain

'Pignic' by Matt Phelan Courtesy of publisher

Every week, The Thread checks in with booksellers around the country about their favorite books of the moment. This week, we spoke with Rebecca Dowling from Hockessin Book Shelf in Hockessin, Del.

Heading out on a summer picnic? Pack your basket, your sandwiches, your thermos — and your copy of "Pignic."

"'Pignic' is a sweetly drawn book. It's super charming," says bookseller Rebecca Dowling. "It's perfect for a family to take with them on their own picnic."

The book unfolds on a beautiful summer day when a family of pigs heads out for a picnic. "They climb trees, they fly kites, they make all kinds of friends, and they have lunch."

Then come the rain clouds. And while that might ruin the day for most families, it's nothing but luck for this crew.

"After the clouds part and the rain stops, all of the pigs are knee-deep in mud, and they're having a blast."

This delightful children's book turns bad luck on its head. "It is just the perfect summer book," Dowling says.

