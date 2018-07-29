Pilot dies in central Minnesota plane crash

A pilot died in a plane crash in central Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that it received several 911 calls just before 7:30 p.m. about a plane crash at the intersection of Town Hall Road and 10th Avenue SW in LaGrand Township, about 3 miles west of Alexandria.

"Medical personnel arrived on scene and found the sole occupant of the plane to be deceased," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The plane appears to have struck a ... power pole before landing in the west ditch off of Town Hall Road."

The pilot's name is being withheld pending notification of family, the sheriff's office reported Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be handling the investigation of the crash.

It was the second incident involving a downed plane near Alexandria in as many days. On Friday evening, a pilot escaped injury after he was forced to make an emergency landing on Lake Winona in Alexandria, a couple miles from the scene of Saturday's crash.