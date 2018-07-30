Lawson Craddock's amazing last-place finish in the Tour De France

Lawson Craddock suffered a bad crash at the start of the Tour de France — and finished, despite having a fractured shoulder blade. He also raised money for his hometown's velodrome in Texas.
