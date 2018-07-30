Polar bear shot and killed 'in an act of self-defense,' cruise ship company says

A polar bear attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on the Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said.
A polar bear attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on the Svalbard archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said. 