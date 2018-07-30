Photos: Thousands welcome Ethiopian prime minister to Minneapolis


1 Supporters of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wave Ethiopian and American flags while waiting for him to speak inside Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday, July 30, 2018. 
2 Yusuf Ahmed lowers his glasses to peer at the stage before Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks. 
3 Supporters of the prime minister wave flags from the VIP section as he takes the stage. 
4 The floor of Target Center in Minneapolis is filled with supporters. Prime Minister Ahmed was scheduled to appear at 2:30 p.m. but did not show up until nearly 5 p.m. 
5 Two attendees dance with the flag of the Oromo people in the crowded arena. 
6 People carry giant Ethiopian and Oromo flags around the floor of Target Center. 
7 Rado Ali cheers for Prime Minister Ahmed during his speech. 
8 Attendees of a speech by Prime Minister Ahmed wave flags and cheer before he takes the stage. 
9 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government officials look out at the crowd inside Target Center. 
10 Dancers perform on stage for Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed. 