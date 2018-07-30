TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program tracks, observes travelers in the air

A passenger looks over planes sitting on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Nov. 22. A previously undisclosed TSA program flags passengers for observation, and undercover air marshals observe their behavior — including whether they make calls or send texts as they travel, <em>The Boston Globe</em> reports.
