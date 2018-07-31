Capital Gazette shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges

Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of <em>The Capital</em> newspaper last month near the scene of a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md.
Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital newspaper last month near the scene of a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md. 