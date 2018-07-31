Iran is unenthusiastic after President Trump suggests a meeting

A man in Tehran looks at a newspaper with a picture of President Trump on the front page on Tuesday. Iran's currency traded at a fresh record-low of 119,000 to the dollar today, a loss of nearly two-thirds of its value since the start of the year as U.S. sanctions loom. Trump says he's willing to meet with Iranian leaders, but Iran doesn't seem eager to sit down.
