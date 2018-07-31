Memorial for fallen Minnesota officer unveiled

Michelle Patrick, the widow of Mendota Heights police officer Scott Patrick, and her younger daughter Amy, left, unveil a memorial to the slain officer during a dedication ceremony in Mendota Heights, Minn. Patrick was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 30, 2014.

A memorial for a slain Minnesota police officer has been unveiled four years after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Hundreds attended the dedication ceremony for Scott Patrick in Mendota Heights on Monday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

"Nobody is joyful about being here today ... but hopefully we can learn, we can grow and we cherish the experience that we have gained as a result of this," said Dakota County Commissioner Tom Egan, whose district includes Mendota Heights.

Patrick was survived by his wife, Michelle Patrick, and their daughters, Erin, 21, and Amy Patrick, 17.

"This memorial is very much long overdue for a wonderful man who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Michelle Patrick said before unveiling the memorial.

The 5-foot-tall (2-meter-tall) granite memorial at Market Square Park features a photo of Patrick. The bronze plaque includes a depiction of a U.S. flag, the details of Patrick's death on July 30, 2014, and the words "Fallen, but not forgotten."

"Four years later, many of us are still spending time untangling our fondest memories of Scott from circumstances both tragic and horrific," said Scott Patrick's brother, Mike Brue.

Mendota Heights Mayor Neil Garlock worked with Patrick on the city's police force for 25 years. He said Patrick was a very humble man who wasn't much for the limelight.

"I am glad to say that this beautiful memorial is in a great location," Garlock said. "It will be viewed by many on a daily basis."