North Dakota prison officials think outside the box to revamp solitary confinement

Chief of Security Joe Charvat walks the halls of the state penitentiary's Behavior Intervention Unit (BIU) -- the prison's name for solitary confinement. Typically there are about 20 inmates in the cells, far fewer than in previous years. 