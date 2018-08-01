Drug prices are rising, what can be done?

Gubernatorial candidates for Minnesota want to take on the skyrocketing costs of health care. What can they do, specifically, about drug prices? Does the government need to step in or take a step back to make them more affordable?

Robert Book joined host Kerri Miller to talk about what the free market can accomplish when it comes to drug prices. He's a health economist and senior research director at Libris Research LLC. Dr. Pinar Karaca-Mandic also joined the conversation. She's an associate professor and academic director at the Medical Industry Leadership Institute of the Carlson School of Management.

Use the audio player above to listen to the conversation.