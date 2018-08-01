Photos: International soccer match draws Minnesota fans of all stripes


Oliver Skipp rivals Patrick Cutrone for possession of the ball.
1 Tottenham Hotspur Oliver Skipp rivals AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone for possession of the ball during the International Champions Cup match at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Tottenham beat AC Milan 1-0. 
Miles Abramson cheers on Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
2 Miles Abramson cheers on Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the final minutes of their match against AC Milan during the International Champions Cup match at U.S. Bank Stadium. 
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu takes a free kick.
3 AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu takes a free kick during the International Champions Cup match at U.S. Bank Stadium. 
Tottenham Hotspur George Marsh fights for a header.
4 Tottenham Hotspur George Marsh fights for a header against AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli during the International Champions Cup match. 
Tottenham Hotspur Serge Aurier puts his hand out for a high five.
5 Tottenham Hotspur Serge Aurier puts his hand out for a high five from teammate Kyle Walker-Peters near the end of the International Champions Cup. Tottenham won the match 1-0. 
Kyle Walker-Peters sprints for a ball alongside Fabio Borini.
6 Tottenham Hotspur Kyle Walker-Peters sprints for a ball alongside AC Milan's Fabio Borini during the International Champions Cup. 
Tottenham Hotspur Fernando Llorente wins a header.
7 Tottenham Hotspur Fernando Llorente wins a header against an AC Milan player during the International Champions Cup match at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 
Tottenham's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou carries a smiling child onto the pitch.
8 Tottenham Hotspur Georges-Kevin Nkoudou carries a smiling child onto the pitch before his team's International Champions Cup match. 