Photos: International soccer match draws Minnesota fans of all stripes

Minneapolis hosted two of the biggest names in European soccer on Tuesday night: Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and A.C. Milan.

The two teams faced off in U.S. Bank Stadium, as part of the International Champions Cup. The tournament brings European soccer to communities around the world. Tottenham, which hopped the pond from London, England, beat A.C. Milan, from Italy, 1-0.

This was the third time Minnesota has hosted an International Champions Cup match. The first was Manchester City F.C. and Olympiacos in 2014, which finished in a 2-2 draw, and then A.C. Milan and Chelsea in 2016. That game was the first game in the brand new U.S. Bank Stadium. Chelsea, another London club, won 3-1.

The announced crowd of 31,264 Tuesday night included fans of both teams, and soccer fans in general, with an eclectic collection of jerseys from across the globe.

The game comes only 12 days before Tottenham's first game in the English Premier League's season on Aug. 11.