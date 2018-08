Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty will debate on this week's Politics Friday show on MPR News.

The is the first time the public will be able to see the two Republican gubernatorial candidates side by side in a broadcast debate.

You can listen to the debate at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3 on the air, or online at mprnews.org/listen. You can also watch the debate on MPR News Facebook page.

