Three cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to campsite in southeast MN

The Minnesota Department of Health says three people have been infected by the Cryptosporidium parasite.

The three people contracted the parasite after staying at Shades of Sherwood campground in Zumbrota, a city in southeast Minnesota. One person required hospitalization and one of them has also contracted the E. Coli bacteria.

Trisha Robinson with the department's water born diseases unit says they want to hear from anyone who stayed at the campground anytime since July 1. Even if they don't feel ill, anyone who visited during that time is instructed to call 651-201-5794.

"So we're trying to reach out to these individuals so we can get more information about any illness they may have had, and exposures they would have had at the facility, so that we can identify the cause of the outbreak and take steps to make sure that there is no ongoing risk," Robinson said.

Cryptosporidium causes gastrointestinal illness that can last up to two weeks and is highly contagious. Contact with fecal matter from an infected person or animal is how it typically spreads, according to a statement by the Minnesota Department of Health. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and mild fever, the department said.

Anyone who thinks they might have been infected are also instructed to not swim for up to two weeks after their symptoms stop.