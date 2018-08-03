I-35W shutdown tops Twin Cities weekend road woes, again

Starting 9 p.m. Friday, I-35W will be closed in both directions between Minnesota Highway 62 and Interstate 694. Traffic moves on Interstate 35 with the skyline of downtown Minneapolis in the distance in a view from the 24th Street pedestrian bridge at dusk on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Remember what a drag it was last weekend when MnDOT closed that 15-mile stretch of Interstate 35W? The replay starts Friday night.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will again close I-35W between Richfield and Arden Hills for resurfacing and other work.

MnDOT's complete weekend road map has plenty of red this weekend, and there are a lot of big events that may make the road closure even more of hassle.

I-35W in Minneapolis will be closed this weekend from Highway 62 to I-694. The closure starts today, August 3, at 9 p.m. There are a lot of events going on this weekend in Minneapolis. Plan ahead and check the detour map at https://t.co/LLRCY6zlxq. pic.twitter.com/RaV97YLUY2 — Hennepin County (@Hennepin) August 3, 2018

Here are the basics:

I-35W in Minneapolis

• Starting 9 p.m. Friday, I-35W will be closed in both directions between Minnesota Highway 62 and Interstate 694. Crews will begin closing ramps for I-35W about one to two hours before closing the interstate.

• Also starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Minnesota Highway 280 will be closed, although both directions of Highway 280 will remain open to local traffic between University and Larpenteur avenues.

• Southbound I-35W from County Road C to southbound Highway 280 will be closed. Westbound Minnesota Highway 36 to southbound Highway 280 will also be closed.

Minnesota Highway 5, near Victoria and Chanhassen

• From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Highway 5 will have alternating lane and turn lane closures controlled by flaggers between County Road 11 and Minnesota Highway 41. It happens again from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Minnesota Highway 7, Minnetonka to St. Louis Park

• Beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Highway 7 will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between Shady Oak Road and Louisiana Avenue until 5 a.m. Monday.