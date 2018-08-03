Council takes next step in Mpls. charter change

Police form a line in the street as a crowd grew in response to an officer-involved shooting, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis City Council will take another vote Friday morning on a proposed amendment to the city's charter to give itself more control over the police department. Friday morning's vote follows a hearing on Wednesday that led to hours of often passionate public feedback.

Supporters say the charter amendment would give council members more of a say in how police officers do their jobs. However, critics fear it would lead to more micro-managing of the department.

It appears the council has the seven votes it needs to pass the measure on to the Minneapolis Charter Commission. Once it gets it, the commission can accept, modify or reject the amendment when it meets next week, said Barry Clegg, who chairs the commission.

"But after the charter commission makes its recommendation, the council is free to put on its original amendment, regardless of what the charter commission has recommended," said Clegg.

However, the council will need nine votes to override a veto by mayor Jacob Frey, who has said he opposes the proposed amendment. The mayor said recently that the measure would hamper his ability to work with the police chief to resolve urgent matters.

"Policing often demands swift decision-making, that's just the nature of public safety," Frey said at a July 16 public appearance. "When an urgent issue arises, I'm able to confer with Chief [Medaria] Arradondo and make a decision in a matter of minutes. That same decision, by the nature of the council process, might take more than a month."

Calls for police reform have echoed throughout the marble hallways of City Hall for years. Those demands have recently become louder after police fatally shot Thurman Blevins Jr. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced earlier this week that officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were justified in using lethal force and declined to file criminal charges.

Many of the dozens of people who spoke at a public hearing held Wednesday in council chambers called for the officers to be fired and jailed. At the hearing, police reform advocates like Nekima Levy-Pounds voiced skepticism that council members will actually hold police officers accountable — even if they are granted more authority.

"Most of you have remained silent or lacked the political will to do a damn thing about the issues we're sitting here talking about," Levy-Pounds said. "To think you would suddenly do an about-face and change your behavior and mentality about holding the police accountable would be asinine on our parts to believe."

The deadline for getting the amendment on the ballot is Aug. 24.