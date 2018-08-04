Weather Service says tornado touched down in central Minnesota on Friday night

The National Weather Service says a preliminary review of storm damage in central Minnesota indicates a weak tornado touched down Friday night in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties.

"A line of severe thunderstorms developed over western Minnesota and continued east across central Minnesota during the evening hours," the Weather Service's Twin Cities office said in a report on its damage survey. "A surge of wind in a section of the line resulted in a tornado that developed just west of Atwater and continued eastward along Highway 12 to northwest of Litchfield."

The tornado was ranked as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the weakest category indicating winds of 65 to 85 mph. The Weather Service estimated Friday night's tornado had maximum winds of 80 mph.

The track was just over 11 miles long and a maximum of 300 yards wide, with the tornado touching down at 6:34 p.m. and lifting at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

The Weather Service said it resulted in "pockets of tree damage, an overturned trailer, and some other minor structural damage to sheds and pole barns."

There were no reports of injuries.

More strong storms are possible in Minnesota on Saturday night.