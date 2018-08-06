YouTube, Apple and Facebook ban Infowars, which decries 'mega purge'

Alex Jones and his Infowars channels have been removed from YouTube; Facebook and Apple's iTunes have also deleted most or all of his outlets on their services. He's seen here being escorted from a rally near the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Alex Jones and his Infowars channels have been removed from YouTube; Facebook and Apple's iTunes have also deleted most or all of his outlets on their services. He's seen here being escorted from a rally near the 2016 Republican National Convention. 