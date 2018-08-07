German couple convicted of selling child on the darknet

The defendant identified as Berrin T. (right) is led past defendant Christian L. (left) ahead of their sentencing hearing Tuesday at the district court in Freiburg, Germany. Getty Images says their faces have been pixelated in accordance with court orders.
