More women are blazing a trail outdoors

Cheryl Strayed's "Wild" has spurred more women to venture into the woods. But before that, women like Jennifer Pharr Davis were setting records on the Appalachian Trail.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with two guests about long-distance hiking and the obstacles, physical and otherwise, involved. Rebecca Walsh is founder of the outdoors company, Hike Like a Woman, which brings women together to enjoy the outdoors. Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer and hiker who recently completed the Superior Hiking Trail and wrote a series about it for the Star Tribune.

If you're looking for inspiration of where to go — or even to get going, Miller asked listeners to share photos of their hiking adventures. Here are just a few from the many who responded:

@kerrimpr my sister, @megekey, and i summited whitney a few years ago! tough, but we did it in one day. great option for those who want a real challenge without an overnight on the twail. pic.twitter.com/xZ87Fw1WMN — Alison Key (@alimkey) August 7, 2018

Recently finished hiking all MN state parks. Adventures alone and with friends, and learned a ton about state history and glacier's. #mnstateparkshikingclub pic.twitter.com/q08SOBvDzn — Kathy (@kahcyclone) August 7, 2018

I just got back from a trip to Maine with three of my friends. Here we are hiking the Ocean Path in Acadia National Park! pic.twitter.com/IJBysSDw2I — Steph Jacobs (@sjacobs) August 7, 2018

Hiking Joshua Tree National Park last January with my girls @Faerie4Realz and a (then-pregnant, now brand new mom) @dawn_brodey pic.twitter.com/Vzww2vPHwk — Mo Perry (@MoMoPerry) August 7, 2018

We are on year 17 of a girls trip - we pick somewhere different every year. Here’s our hike in Armstrong Redwoods Reserve pic.twitter.com/jE6QFL78i0 — Cindi Spence (@spencelegal) August 7, 2018

Hiking in CA with my sister in law. We had a rough year of loss, and a trip of hiking, kayaking, and good food was just what we needed. pic.twitter.com/SJEfJ30onw — JessicaA (@SnowGlobe42) August 7, 2018

@KerriMPR Incredibly exhilarated after completing hike up 3 ridges in Madagascar's Mantadia primary forest at age 75. (On rt) pic.twitter.com/EJhoTR15Ym — Karen Louise Eckman (@k_eckman) August 7, 2018