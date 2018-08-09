Air quality alert expands across Minnesota's western border

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Thursday put all of Minnesota's western border under an air quality alert through Saturday morning as wildfire smoke continues to push in from western Canada.

Affected areas in Minnesota include Worthington, Marshall, Ortonville, Alexandria, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau and Bemidji, and the tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake and Upper Sioux.

"While smoke has cleared from the northern portion of the alert area, air quality is expected to slowly worsen once again from Fargo to Detroit Lakes to Red Lake and Roseau" Thursday night into Friday, the agency said in a statement , adding that the air is expected to improve across the state on Sunday "as winds switch to the south, carrying the smoke back into Canada."

The fine particle pollution in the smoke can make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, people with respiratory problems and those working outside.