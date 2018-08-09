Fatigue among protesters, a shared burden and concern

Two supporters of President Trump pass by anti-Trump protesters at the corner of Superior Street and Lake Avenue in downtown Duluth on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 following Trump's rally at Amsoil Arena.

By now it's become a familiar sight: A sea of handmade signs flood the streets, thousands of demonstrators chant rallying cries and speakers take the stage. In the Twin Cities there have been protests over the fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins, families separated at the border, and even on Minnesota legislation stopping protesters blocking freeways.

After witnessing so many protests is the public feeling inspired or fatigued?

MPR's Brandt Williams looked at the impact of protest fatigue. He was joined by Resmaa Menakem, trauma specialist, David Meyers, sociologist at University of California and Anthony Galloway, Executive Director of Arts Us.

Use the audio player above to listen to the conversation.