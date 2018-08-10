I-35W closure again tops Twin Cities weekend road woes

Here it comes again.

This will be the third weekend in a row that Interstate 35W has been closed in Minneapolis, although the new closure is less extensive than the previous two weekends.

Northbound and southbound lanes will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday between Fourth Street SE in Minneapolis and Minnesota Highway 36 in Roseville so crews can continue a resurfacing project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says. The closure is set to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers heading south on I-35W will be able to use Minnesota Highway 280 to detour around the closure. But MnDOT says northbound traffic won't have access to Highway 280 from Interstate 94.

While the I-35W closure will likely be the biggest construction hassle this weekend, it won't be the only one.

On its site, MnDOT's posted the full metro and greater Minnesota construction workarounds.